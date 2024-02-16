Roundup: Crawfish season / Gasoline prices / Consumer sentiment  

Prices falling: This week, the Crawfish Price Index shows the average price per pound is roughly $10.72, a $2 drop from last week’s $12.79. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

At the pump: Gasoline prices in the Gulf Coast region fell last week and reached an average of $2.81 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week’s price of $2.82 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Read more from USA Today Network.

Feeling better: A measure of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan ticked higher this month, after soaring in December and January, underscoring that Americans are starting to feel better about the economy after several years of gloom. Read more.