Roundup: Crawfish prices / Pelican State Credit Union / Grambling 

On the decline: While they didn’t drop as steeply as last week, crawfish prices continue to taper after posting historic highs the last few weeks. The average price for a pound of boiled crawfish in the Capital Region is hovering around $9.49. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Try back later: All seventeen Pelican State Credit Union branches were closed Friday morning due to what the credit union described as a system error. The outage was affecting only in-person transactions, according to a spokesperson. Read more from WAFB-TV.

New president: Martin Lemelle, a third generation Grambling State University grad, will now lead one of America’s signature historically black colleges and universities after the University of Louisiana System Board named him as the school’s 11th president Thursday. Lemelle, who was once student body president, replaces Rick Gallot as the school’s permanent president. Read more from the USA Today network.