Roundup: Crawfish prices / Contraception / National debt

More of the same: Anyone hoping to boil crawfish this weekend can expect mostly the same prices as last week. The average price for boiled crawfish is sitting at $9.38 per pound this week, a mere 11 cents less than the average last Friday. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Legislation introduced: Two state lawmakers have filed legislation looking to codify the right to contraception in Louisiana. Referred to as the “Right to Contraception Act,” the legislation filed by state Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, and state Rep. Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans, mirrors legislation currently pending in 10 other states and comes amid a nationwide movement threatening access to birth control and medications needed to treat conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome.

It’s getting worse: The U.S. debt load has been growing at a quicker clip in recent months, increasing about $1 trillion nearly every 100 days. As of Wednesday, the nation’s debt had swelled to $34.4 trillion. Read more from CNBC.