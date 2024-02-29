Roundup: Crawfish industry / IRS targets high earners / Mayoral race

Seeking federal aid: The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has asked the federal government to help the state’s crawfish industry. It’s the latest among several requests from state officials for assistance, including from Gov. Jeff Landry, U.S. Reps. Troy Carter and Clay Higgins. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Notices sent: The IRS on Thursday said it has started sending out more than 125,000 notices to individuals who made $400,000 or more and failed to file returns between 2017 and 2021. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Ted James announces: Former state Rep. Ted James formally announced Thursday morning that he is running for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president. James was previously a close ally of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who he will be running against in this fall’s election. Read more from WAFB-TV.