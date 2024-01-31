Roundup: Crawfish aid / Walmart expansion / eBay settlement 

Federal help: U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting assistance for the state’s crawfish industry as business owners, farmers, and consumers alike suffer from the recent drought and freeze. In the letter sent Wednesday, Higgins asked the department to revise the criteria for an eligible cause of loss to include drought under the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

New stores: Walmart plans to build or convert more than 150 stores in the next five years, while continuing to remodel existing stores. The plan, announced Wednesday, marks a big change for the discounter, which hasn’t opened a new store since November 2021. Read more.

Pill-press machines: E-commerce giant eBay will pay $59 million in a settlement with the Justice Department over thousands of pill press machines sold on the platform. EBay’s failure to follow “basic reporting and record-keeping requirements” allowed people to “set up pill factories in their homes and to do so without detection,” says U.S. Attorney Henry Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.