Roundup: CPRA pledges $80M / Sen. John Kennedy gets kudos / Health insurer merger

Floodgates John Bel Edwards today announced the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is pledging $80 million from its share of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds to build a permanent floodgate across Bayou Chene to reduce backwater flooding in St. Mary Parish and portions of five other parishes. Read the full announcement.

Pat on the back: The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is praising Sen. John Kennedy for his support of a public auction for C-band spectrum, saying the move not only provides transparency to taxpayers but also prevents U.S.-owned spectrum from being sold by foreign companies. Kennedy believes his approach would allow for further 5G deployment to rural communities in Louisiana.

Merger: Health insurer Centene Corp. agreed to buy competitor WellCare Health Plans Inc. for around $15.3 billion, creating a giant in the business of managing government health programs, The Wall Street Journal reports. The move comes after the Trump administration recently renewed talk of striking down the Affordable Care Act. Centene is the largest provider of plans through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces. Read the full story.