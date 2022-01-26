Roundup: CPEX solar ordinance / DiGiulio Brothers founder / NFIB tax guide 

Energy options: The Center for Planning Excellence is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources to develop a model solar ordinance for Louisiana municipalities. As part of this effort, CPEX will work with two local governments to tailor these model regulations to the needs of the community and is seeking applications by Feb. 18. Read more about the project here. Interested local governments can apply to serve as a pilot community in this effort by submitting a statement of interest to Kate Múspell at kmuspell@cpex.org.

Lasting legacy: DiGiulio Brother founding partner Richard Malcolm Cole, 74, died Monday, the restaurant announced via Instagram. Cole grew up in Monroe before moving to Baton Rouge to attend LSU. Cole went on to study European history at Rice University and spent a year in Vienna, Austria, as a Fulbright Scholar before helping launch the Baton Rouge favorite DiGiulio Brothers. Read more about his life and career here.

Filing season: The NFIB this week released a guide for businesses to help simplify filing, lower taxes and avoid an audit. Developed by the NFIB’s legal center, the guide aims to inform business owners about audits and help them understand common tax deductions available to them. See the guide.