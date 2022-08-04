Roundup: Cox sponsorship / Red snapper regulations / Oil spill cleanup  

Event sponsor: Local nonprofits that are planning fundraising and awareness events in Baton Rouge are encouraged to apply for an event sponsorship from Cox Communications. Cox is currently accepting applications for events occurring between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 2. Get more information.

Limits criticized: Dozens of congressional members from Southern states are pushing back against proposed federal regulations for red snapper, though the new rules could result in more opportunity for Louisiana anglers. Nearly 40 members of Congress, including Louisiana’s delegation, penned a letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo last week urging her to direct the National Marine Fisheries Service to improve the science behind how the agency sets limits on red snapper harvest. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Spill investigation: The Coast Guard has been monitoring cleanup today after oil from a spill poured into a Louisiana swamp southwest of Baton Rouge four days ago. An estimated 4,000 gallons of oil spilled Sunday while WCC Energy Group LLC was piping oil from wellheads into a barge tank used for storage, Coast Guard spokesperson Riley Perkofski said in emails. The Coast Guard has not received any reports of oiled wildlife. The spill’s cause is being investigated, according to a news release. Read the full story.