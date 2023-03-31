Roundup: Cox nonprofit grants / Tech jobs / Death penalty 

Applications open: Nonprofit organizations can now apply for more than $46,000 in Cox employee-funded Cox Charities grants from now until May 1. The community investment grants are targeted to organizations that focus on education, technology, social issues and the arts. Get more information here.

Gains in state: Against the backdrop of an eventful year, tech employment in Louisiana added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to research from CompTIA, a nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce. In 2022, tech employment increased by 4% in Louisiana with 1,851 new jobs. See the full report.

Long shot bill: State Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marerro, has filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would abolish the death penalty in Louisiana, though it is unlikely to pass, USA Today Network reports. Louisiana is one of 27 states where the death penalty still exists, though it’s been 13 years since a prisoner was executed. Read the full story.