Roundup: COVID variant / Lane closures / Edwards in Scotland

Detected in state: A new variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Louisiana by scientists at the LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threats Center. LSU Health Shreveport announced this month that the B.1.630 variant had been sequenced and reported by the center, though health officials believe this variant’s predominance is very low and less transmissible than the delta variant, USA Today Network reports. Two samples were collected from Baton Rouge and were positively identified as part of 79 cases in the U.S. Read the full story.

Eastbound traffic: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development this week announced the launch of a project to widen Interstate 10 between the College Drive exit and the Interstate-12/I-10 split. Officials say the $52 million project will eliminate the “weaving” drivers are forced to do along that stretch of road and reduce traffic holdups. Construction started Monday and will continue into next year. WBRZ-TV has more information.

Climate conference: Gov. John Bel Edwards and other Louisiana officials will travel Thursday to Scotland to attend an international climate change conference. The governor’s economic development and coastal policy advisers will be among the 11-member group heading to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow for the weeklong trip. Edwards will attend meetings from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, before returning to Louisiana, according to his office. Read more.