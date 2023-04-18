Roundup: COVID report / Child care access / Homebuilders optimistic

Origin search: A Chinese laboratory conducting advanced coronavirus research was dealing with a series of biosafety problems in November 2019 that drew the attention of top Beijing officials at the same time as COVID-19 emerged, according to a new report being released by Senate Republicans on the pandemic’s origins. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Executive order: President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said this morning. The directives would be funded out of existing commitments, the White House says, meaning their impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president’s call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers. Read more.

Listings scarce: Builder sentiment in the market for newly built homes rose in April for the fourth straight month, as the supply of existing homes for sale remains scarce. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 45 in April, a 1-point gain. Builders in the report cited a lack of listings on the resale market, which gave them an unusually strong edge. Read the full story from CNBC.