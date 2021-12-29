Roundup: COVID relief fraud / LSU defensive coordinator / WHO report  

Organized crime: Some $100 billion has potentially been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs designed to help individuals and businesses harmed by the pandemic, the U.S. Secret Service says. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the funds have “attracted the attention of individuals and organized criminal networks” worldwide, the agency says in a news release, though its estimate of stolen benefits represents just a fraction of the trillions of dollars in government relief provided since last year. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Matt House, a coach with a Super Bowl victory on his resume, will become LSU’s defensive coordinator, head coach Brian Kelly announced. House, who currently coaches linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs, will commence his duties with LSU, including recruiting, once the NFL season is complete. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Case counts: The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Read the full story.