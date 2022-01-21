Roundup: COVID in Louisiana / What’s closed today? / Digital currency

Peak omicron: The percentage of hospital emergency room patients showing up with COVID-19-like symptoms in Louisiana has dropped for the second week in a row and the weekly percentage of positive tests also has dropped, state officials said Thursday. State health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter says both statistics indicate the state may be nearing a peak in its latest surge of COVID-19 cases. But, Kanter and Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned at a Thursday news conference that cases still remain high—putting continued stress on health care facilities, school systems and businesses. Read the full story.

Inclement weather: WAFB-TV has compiled a list of what government buildings and offices are either closed or will open late today due to the winter weather. See the list here.

Online banking: The Federal Reserve on Thursday released a highly anticipated report on central bank digital currencies that suggests it is leaning toward having banks and other financial firms, rather than the Fed itself, manage digital accounts for customers. A central bank digital currency would differ in some key ways from the online and digital payments that millions of Americans already conduct. Those transactions are funneled through banks, which wouldn’t be necessary with a digital dollar. Read more.