Roundup: COVID hospitalizations / NFIB report / Oil prices 

Weekend jump: Over the weekend, Louisiana saw an average of roughly 100 new COVID patients check into hospitals each day, WBRZ-TV reports. The state reported a total of 2,720 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus today, up 299 from Friday. However, the weekend also saw the largest jump in vaccinations since Louisiana first started seeing an increase in vaccine interest last month. Read the full story.

Pro-business votes: NFIB State Director Dawn McVea said today that 65 Louisiana legislators—16 members of the Senate and 49 members of the House—achieved a 100% NFIB Voting Record in the 2020-21 legislative session. The 2020-21 voting record included 10 key votes in both legislative chambers on issues important to small businesses including tax relief, tort reform, and COVID-19 recovery efforts. See the full legislator scorecard from NFIB.

Falling: Oil prices fell to around their lowest level in over two months with traders worried that fresh restrictions to slow the spread of the delta variant will weaken the global economy and crunch fuel demand, The Wall Street Journal reports. U.S. crude fell as much as 4.6% and ended the day down 2.6% at $66.48 a barrel, near its lowest price since late May and 12% below a recent multiyear high from mid-July. Read the full story.