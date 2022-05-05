Roundup: COVID estimates / Jobless claims rise / Robocalls ease  

Virus’ impact: The World Health Organization now estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million. Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. The figures are based on country-reported data and statistical modeling but only about half of countries provided information. Read more.

Unemployment: More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week but the total number of people collecting jobless aid is still at its lowest level in more than 50 years. Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 19,000 to 200,000 for the week ending April 30, the Labor Department reported this morning. The four-week average for claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,000 from the previous week to 188,000. Read the full story.

Don’t pick up: Americans received over 3.9 billion robocalls in April, a nearly 10% decrease from March’s call volume. Baton Rouge residents, however, received the most robocalls per person, at 34.8 calls each, according to a report from robocall blocking app YouMail. In April, combined scam calls and telemarketing calls accounted for 36% of the month’s total robocall volume. See the report.