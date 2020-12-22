Roundup: COVID-19 vaccines / ExxonMobil / Bo Pelini out 

No cost: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana members of both individual and employer health plans will be able to get a Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine for $0 out of pocket, BCBS announced Monday. The federal government prepaid for COVID-19 vaccines through 2021 in the CARES Act. Blue Cross will cover the vaccine’s administration without any member cost-share (deductible, copay or coinsurance) on most health plans. Members of Medicare and Medicaid plans will also be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

ITEP: ExxonMobil has filed an advance notice with state economic officials regarding its plans to apply for ITEP for an upgrade to its Port Allen facility. The company plans to construct two new base oil tanks to increase storage and manufacturing capacity, and plans to buy equipment that will support the plant’s modernization. The investment isn’t expected to create any permanent jobs, only one construction job paying $112,000. The project is expected to cost $150,000.

Sacked: LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron fired struggling defensive coordinator Bo Pelini on Monday, according to an announcement from the LSU athletics department. LSU and Pelini agreed to a financial settlement and Pelini will accept a one-time payment in lieu of the liquidated damages detailed in his contract. Pelini, 53, was hired after the 2019 season to a three-year contract at $2.3 million a year, according to The Daily Advertiser.