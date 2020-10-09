Roundup: COVID-19 vaccine / New Black Friday / Tofu lawsuit 

January target: A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month. Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines … to ensure delivery starting January 2021.” Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services’ assistant secretary of preparedness and response.

Shopping season: Some of the nation’s largest retailers will begin rolling out Black Friday sales this weekend—earlier than ever and the latest sign of how the pandemic is reshaping the biggest shopping season of the year. Walmart, Target and other major brands were spurred to push up their holiday timetables by Amazon’s decision to move Prime Day, which is usually in July, to October. It’s a signature event for the e-commerce giant, generating an estimated $7.16 billion in sales last year, according to research firm Digital Commerce 360. Read the full story from the Washington Post.

Label laws: As of Oct. 1, a new law in Louisiana bans grocery stores from calling veggie burgers “veggie burgers,” as well as many similar product labels like “plant-based sausages” or “seitan-based vegan bacon.” In response to the enacted legislation, Tofurky—a 35-year-old company that makes plant-based deli products, sausages, and roasts—has sued, arguing that the vague, expansive restrictions Louisiana has put in place are an unconstitutional burden on free speech, Vox reports.