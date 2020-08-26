Roundup: COVID-19 vaccine / ExxonMobil slide / US factory orders 

Should it be required? Three Case Western University professors argued in a recent op-ed for USA Today that Americans should be compelled to get vaccinated, saying one option is that “private businesses could refuse to employ or serve unvaccinated individuals.” Such a requirement could place employers in conflict with their workers, given that more than 1 in 3 Americans say they wouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine today even if it were free and approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a Gallup poll conducted July 20 through Aug. 2. The most common reason why some Americans are nervous about the vaccine is the speed with which it’s being developed, followed by fears that the risks will outweigh the benefits, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted May 13-19. Read the full story.

Dow departure: Although ExxonMobil’s removal from the Dow Jones Industrial Average is largely symbolic, the move is a reminder of ExxonMobil’s fall from the top echelon of American industry, The Wall Street Journal reports in a new analysis.The company’s market value has shrunk to less than $180 billion and has been eclipsed by the technology giants such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, and its removal from the Dow is exemplary of the waning influence of America’s struggling energy sector and what the economy could look like in the future. Read the full story.

July spike: Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July, the third consecutive monthly gain. And the jump last month was even larger than the 7.7% increase in June, the Commerce Department reported this morning. The strong advance last month, however, was led by the volatile transportation sector, which spiked 35.6%. Excluding transportation, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%. Read the full report.