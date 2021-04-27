Roundup: COVID-19 update / LSU 100 / LGBTQ legislation 

Edwards to speak: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Edwards will announce whether Louisiana will remain in phase three of reopening its economy. The governor’s current executive order, which keeps a statewide mask mandate in place and the state in phase three, is set to expire Wednesday. Watch the event here

May deadline: The application period for the 2021 LSU100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses and for the LSU Roaring 10: Highest Revenue Generating Tiger Businesses will close on May 31, 2021. The LSU 100 recognizes the fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world, and the LSU Roaring 10 list recognizes the 10 highest revenue-generating LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses. Companies must apply each year to be considered for either list. Apply here.

Business backing: More than 400 companies—including Tesla, Pfizer, Delta Air Lines and Amazon—have signed on to support civil rights legislation for LGBTQ people that is moving through Congress, advocates said this morning. The Human Rights Campaign, a Washington-based LGBTQ advocacy group, said its Business Coalition for the Equality Act has grown to 416 members, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Big names like Apple, PepsiCo, General Motors, CVS, Facebook, Marriott, Capital One, Starbucks and Home Depot pepper the list. Read the full story.