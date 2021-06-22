Roundup: COVID-19 update / Career fair / Waitr in New Roads

Progress: COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. The coronavirus was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list. Read the full report.

IT jobs: LED FastStart is working with Amazon Web Services Inc. to host a virtual career fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eleven companies are participating in the virtual event, with in-demand IT and cloud computing jobs available at 12 Louisiana locations. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page, where they may view positions available in six Louisiana cities.

On the way: Waitr today announced it is expanding its delivery service into New Roads. The launch in New Roads continues a long string of new service areas in 2021 for the popular food app.