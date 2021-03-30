Roundup: COVID-19 update / Bankruptcy relief / US home prices

New rules: Gov. John Bel Edwards this afternoon is expected to update the state’s rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. The current executive order detailing mitigation measures for the state, which included rules for live music venues and inside capacity at bars, expires Wednesday. Watch the announcement at 2:30 pm.

Measures extended: Congress extended relief measures making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to reorganize debt under chapter 11 and ensuring that individual borrowers who file bankruptcy won’t have to give up their stimulus checks to pay overdue bills, The Wall Street Journal reports. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed bipartisan legislation extending until March 2022 bankruptcy relief included in the federal COVID-19 stimulus package lawmakers authorized last year. Read the full story.

January surge: U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.1% in January from a year earlier. That’s the biggest gain since March 2014. Prices rose in all 20 cities, and the 12-month increase was larger for all cities in January than in the previous month. Read the full story.