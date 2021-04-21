Roundup: COVID-19 tax incentive / P&G raises prices / Shots for shots

Vaccine PTO: The White House is trying to overcome diminishing demand for COVID-19 shots by offering businesses a tax incentive to give employees paid leave to get vaccinated. The move comes as the U.S. is set to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office. Read the full story.

Passing on costs: Procter & Gamble Co said on Tuesday it would raise prices in the U.S. on certain products including diapers and other household staples to offset rising costs that were already weighing on its fourth quarter, after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly result, Reuters reports. The Cincinnati-based company joins a growing list of consumer producers hiking prices this year as they battle increasing costs for everything from transport to pulp and resin. Read the full story.

Bottoms up: Relief, a health care delivery platform, announced today it’s teaming up with Baton Rouge bars and restaurants to aid in the COVID-19 vaccination efforts by hosting a series of “Shots for Shots” events across the city. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, eligible participants can visit Relief’s mobile vaccination site in Tigerland for a first-dose Moderna shot and receive a complimentary drink from Fred’s, Reggie’s, The House, Mike’s, or JL’s Place. The event continues Friday at MidTap BR from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.