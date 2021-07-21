Roundup: COVID-19 spike / FMOLHS partnership / Ashley Furniture outlet 

Cases surge: Louisiana health officials reported 5,388 new COVID-19 cases today and said it’s the third-highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. Hospitalizations for the disease rose to 844 statewide, up more than 600 since June 19. The numbers were announced as state officials continued to stress the need for vaccination. Figures posted today show 1.6 million people, about 36% of the state’s population are fully vaccinated. Read the full story.

Pharmacy improvements: Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System today announced it has partnered with specialty pharmacy integrator Shields Health Solutions, which it says will improve the hospital system’s pharmacy services and lower costs. FMOLHS will start implementing Shields Health Solutions’ services in the Baton Rouge area, beginning with seven of the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group clinics.

Now open: Louisiana’s first Ashley HomeStore outlet is now open in Baton Rouge, NBC Local 33 reports. The 40,000-square-foot outlet is adjacent to the Ashley HomeStore showroom in the former Olinde’s Furniture space. Read the full story.