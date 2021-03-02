Roundup: COVID-19 restrictions / Million shots / La. 1 roadwork

Phase three? Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his first news conference of the month at 1 p.m. Edwards is expected to announce whether Louisiana will remain in a modified version of phase two of reopening the economy or move to a different phase, WAFB-TV reports. Edwards will also discuss the state’s vaccination efforts after the Johnson & Johnson-manufactured coronavirus vaccine was given emergency federal approval last week. Watch the event here.

Path to immunity: Louisiana reached a coronavirus vaccine milestone Monday, with more than 1 million shots administered at pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other sites across the state in the 11 weeks since immunizations began. The latest data from the state health department shows more than 657,000 people—or 14% of the state’s population—have received at least their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been available. More than 368,000 people have gotten both required doses. See the report.

Bidding: Louisiana officials plan to open bids in October for an La. 1 improvement project that is expected to cost more than $400 million, a legislative oversight committee heard Monday. Lawmakers dedicated $700 million in Deepwater Horizon settlement proceeds in 2019 to transportation, including $150 million for La. 1. A $135 million federal grant, $95 million in general obligation bonds and $36.2 million in local and industry support also have been lined up to fund the work for a total of $416.2 million. Read the full story from The Center Square.