Roundup: COVID-19 relief package / Mass vaccinations / Mississippi litter map

Senate debate: The Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package today after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans in a compromise with moderate Democratic senators, Reuters reports. The Democratic-controlled Senate is scheduled to reconvene at noon, when it will consider a motion to launch 20 hours of debate on the massive bill. Republicans’ response to the motion will likely be an early indication of the steep opposition the bill faces in the chamber. Read the full story.

1,000 doses: Baton Rouge General, 100 Black Men, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will host a mass vaccination event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gloryland Baptist Church on Greenwell Springs Road, near Choctaw. There is no cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but registration is required. BRG will offer 1,000 vaccinations at the event. The mass vaccination is one of what could be many such events in the future, according to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. See the announcement.

Plastic pollution: Cities along the Mississippi River will take part in a global system to determine where plastic pollution comes from and how it ends up in waterways as a first step toward solving the problem, officials said Wednesday. The project enables “citizen scientists” using a mobile application to log types and locations of litter found along the river, which drains 40% of the continental U.S. and sends huge volumes of plastics into the Gulf of Mexico. Much of it reaches the river through municipal storm drains and tributary streams. The data will be entered on a virtual map that will provide experts and policymakers with information about plastic waste concentrations in particular areas and their sources. Read the full story about the project.