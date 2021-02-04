Roundup: COVID-19 hospitalizations / Mortgage rates / Opioid payout 

Positive trend: The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Louisiana hit its lowest point in over two months this week, WBRZ-TV reports. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,295 people in hospitals today, the first time that number has dipped below 1,300 since Dec. 1, 2020. While that number is still more than double the state’s phase three low of 518, it’s a dramatic drop from the peak of 2,069 peak it saw less than four weeks ago. In that time, the state has also seen a spike in coronavirus-related deaths, often eclipsing 50 in a single day amid the post-holiday surge in cases. See the report.

No change: Mortgage rates were flat this week as the economic recovery struggles to gain solid footing. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.73%. It was 3.45% a year ago, The Washington Post reports. The 15-year fixed-rate average edged up to 2.21%. It was 2.20% a week ago and 2.97% a year ago. See the full story.

$600M settlement: The global consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising businesses on how to sell more prescription opioid painkillers amid a nationwide overdose crisis. Most of the money is in a $573 million settlement reached with 47 states—including Louisiana—the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, but the company said it had deals with a total of 49 states. Washington’s attorney general announced a separate $13.5 million deal and West Virginia announced a $10 million settlement with the New York-based company. Read the full story.