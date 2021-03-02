Roundup: COVID-19 bill / Workforce training / Electric vehicles

Cassidy opposed: Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said he won’t support the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill with $1,400 payments to most Americans as it was passed in the House on Saturday because it’s packed with a “wish list from the left.” Cassidy said Democrats who control the Senate have shown no willingness to budge on a compromise package that could draw bipartisan support, The News Star reports. The Senate is expected to take up and pass its version of the COVID-19 relief bill this week. Read the full story with more of Cassidy’s views on the bill.

State grant: A partnership of two Louisiana organizations to provide workforce training for entertainment industry jobs in Louisiana is the first recipient of a grant from the state’s new Entertainment Development Fund. The New Orleans Video Access Center, a community-based workforce development organization for the creative industries, and Local 478 of IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, are the joint recipients of a $220,372 grant. The two organizations say they hope to create new employment opportunities for hotel, tourism and food industry workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and address the projected increase of motion picture production in Louisiana. See the announcement from Louisiana Economic Development.

Seamless travel: Six major utilities, including Entergy, today announced a plan to ensure that electric vehicle drivers have access to a seamless network of charging stations connecting major highway systems from the Atlantic Coast through the Midwest and South, and into the Gulf Coast and Central Plains regions, WAFB-TV reports. The Electric Highway Coalition—comprising American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy, Southern Company, and the Tennessee Valley Authority—announced a plan to enable electric vehicle drivers seamless travel across major regions of the country through a network of direct current fast chargers for electric vehicles. Read the full story.