Roundup: Corporate taxes / Flights canceled / LSU 

Conflicting reports: Donald Trump’s campaign team says the former president would prioritize cutting taxes for working-class families and small businesses if he returns to the White House. But privately, Trump has told allies that he is keenly interested in cutting corporate tax rates again. Read more from The Washington Post.

Bundle up: Airlines in the United States canceled more than 1,600 flights on Friday after a massive winter storm knocked out power and affected businesses in 12 states ahead of a likely brutal freeze over the weekend. Read more from Reuters.

Past life: LSU removed its diversity statement from its website because it was from a previous administration, an LSU spokesperson said. The statement was abruptly removed from its website Friday, when the university also announced it was dropping the term “inclusion” from its Division of Inclusion, Civil Rights & Title IX. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.