Roundup: Contractors seminar / Concealed carry bills / LSU sports

Register now: Enrollment is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute Residential Contractors Seminar. LCAI’s latest residential contractors seminar will be conducted remotely for contractors throughout the state via web-based videoconferencing. Registration will conclude June 4. To enroll, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-RC.

Edwards opposed: Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he won’t support bills gaining momentum in the Legislature that would allow Louisiana gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit and training, a rare split with gun rights lobbies like the National Rifle Association, The Daily Advertiser reports. However, the full Louisiana Senate ignored Edwards’ veto threat Tuesday night to pass SB118 on a 27-11 veto-proof margin that would remove the requirement for a permit. Similar bills cleared the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday morning, but Morris’ measure has moved the furthest in the process. Read the full story.

No limits on fans: LSU will allow fans to fill its outdoor stadiums to max capacity this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, WBRZ-TV reports. LSU softball coach Beth Torina said today she expects Tiger Park to allow 100% fan attendance starting Saturday for the Tigers’ series against Arkansas. An LSU spokesperson confirmed the change will extend to baseball games at Alex Box Stadium and other outdoor sporting events this weekend as well. Read the full story.