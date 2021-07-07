Roundup: Continental Structural Plastics / Clean energy standard / Robocalls 

Plant expansion: North Louisiana automotive and industrial plastics plant Continental Structural Plastics is planning a $13 million expansion, the company announced today. CSP will invest $12.1 million, and the North Webster Parish Industrial District is contributing $1.2 million. Officials say the expansion will create 33 new jobs with an average annual salary of about $38,000 in a town of 830 where the Census Bureau puts the median household income at about $33,300. Read the full story.

Business backing: More than 75 companies, including General Motors, Apple, Unilever and eBay, are urging federal lawmakers to require power companies to increase the amount of zero-carbon electricity they produce, Axios reports. An open letter to lawmakers from the group of businesses, organized by investment advocacy group Ceres, the Environmental Defense Fund and others, represents a push to keep the proposed “clean energy standard” in Capital Hill discussions, despite huge political hurdles. Read the full story.

Hanging up: Baton Rouge is one of the highest per capita when it comes to spam callers, with about 35 robocalls per person in June, WAFB-TV reports. In response to a ruse in spam calls across the country the Federal Communications Commission is making phone service providers use the Stir/Shaken program which authenticates unknown numbers and marks suspicious calls as a possible spam risk. Read the full story.