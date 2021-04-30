Roundup: Consumer spending / Second shots / Shipyard grants 

Recovery: U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months while incomes soared by a record amount in March, reflecting billions of dollars in government support payments aimed at putting the country firmly on the road to recovery. Consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, the Commerce Department said Friday, the best showing since a 6.5% spending increase in June. See the report.

Missed appointments: As the state reaches new levels in vaccination numbers and supply, hospitals across the nation are facing a new problem: Missed appointments for the second vaccine dose, WBRZ-TV reports. Baton Rouge General reported that, earlier this month, less than 5%t of second dose appointments were missed, but within the last two weeks that number has increased to 15%. The CDC also reports more than 5 million Americans aren’t getting their second Moderna or Pfizer dose, totaling 8%. Read the full story.

Maritime funds: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced four investments in Louisiana shipyard jobs through U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration grants. Bollinger Marine Fabricators will receive the largest grant, getting $1,122,216 to support the purchase of a Blast and Paint Plate Preservation Line Machine. C&C Marine and Repair, Conrad Shipyard and Gulf Island Shipyards will all receive grants ranging from $300,000 to $750,000. See the announcement.