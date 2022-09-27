Roundup: Consumer confidence / Oil spill / Retail theft 

Improving: U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gasoline prices continued to fall. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump. Read more.

Entergy substation: Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, WAFB-TV reports. According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed 24 to 48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on Sunday. Read more.

Locking up: Many large retailers, including Home Depot and Best Buy, have been locking up more items while testing other solutions against rising theft, The Wall Street Journal reports. In addition, stores are training workers to stand near goods at highest risk for theft and tracking how in-store changes impact sales. Read the full story.