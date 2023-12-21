Roundup: Consumer confidence / Highland Road shutdown / Oil prices  

Happy shoppers: American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December from 101 in November. Read more.

What was going on? A portion of Highland Road was shut down Wednesday evening by LSU’s police department while they investigated a reported stabbing. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Rapid fall: Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel this morning after Angola announced it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Brent crude futures were down $1.30 to $78.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was lower by $1.19 at $73.03. Read the full story from Reuters.