Roundup: Construction hiring / Early voting / Human Jukebox and Lizzo 

Employment numbers: Construction employment grew in 244, or 68%, out of 358 metro areas between September 2018 and September 2019, declined in 61 areas and was unchanged in 53, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials say despite the widespread job gains, the association’s recent survey found 80% of contractors say hourly craftworker positions remain difficult to fill. Baton Rouge lost 2,300 jobs, or 4% of total construction workers, during that time. Read the full report.

Get out the vote: Early voting for the runoff election begins Saturday and continues through Nov. 9, excluding Sunday, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Louisiana’s early voting soared during the primary election, with 28% percent of the votes cast before Election Day Oct. 12, nearly doubling the 2015 governor’s primary election total. Check your voting location and ballot here.

On the map: No. 1 Billboard recording artist Lizzo is in Baton Rouge today, announcing her arrival on Instagram, WAFB-TV reports. There are speculations on Twitter that Lizzo is in town to work on a music video with Southern University’s Human Jukebox after the school sent out a tweet asking students to A.W. Mumford Stadium tonight to be a part of a production with a top musician and the marching band. Read the full story.