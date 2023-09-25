Roundup: Constitutional amendments / Moody’s warning / Jayden Daniels 

Webinar: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is hosting a constitutional amendment webinar Oct. 4 at noon. Daniel Erspamer, CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy; Barry Erwin, president of the Council for a Better Louisiana; and Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project, will participate in an in-depth discussion about this year’s proposed amendments during the webinar. Get more information.

Shutdown impact: A U.S. government shutdown would negatively impact the nation’s credit assessment by highlighting the weakness of U.S. institutional and governance strength compared to other top-rated governments, Moody’s said today. However, the economic impact would likely be short-lived, the credit ratings agency says. Read the full story from Reuters.

SEC honors: LSU’s Jayden Daniels earned SEC honors this week after leading the Tigers to a 34-31 win over Arkansas. In Saturday’s win, Daniels became just the sixth player in FBS history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards in a college career. It’s the second time this season Daniels has earned the honor and the fourth time in his career. Read more from WBRZ-TV.