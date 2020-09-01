Roundup: Connie Bernard hearing / 1-10 closure / Anti-Edwards petition 

Postponed: A hearing in the criminal case against embattled school board member Connie Bernard has been pushed back until Oct. 21. The status conference was scheduled for last week but was delayed because of the hurricane. Bernard’s attorney indicates the two sides could be negotiating in the 2018 case, which stems from a simple battery misdemeanor charge against Bernard, but says no deal has been reached yet.

Traffic jam: With the closure of westbound Interstate 10 on Tuesday, traffic has been diverted onto U.S. Highway 190, WAFB-TV reports. Traffic along U.S. 190 is at a standstill in many places. One driver reported that it took two hours just to travel 24 miles. Officers are positioned at traffic lights along U.S. 190 to keep the lights green as much as possible. Read the full story.

Signature seekers: Two people are trying to get Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards out of office. Lee Joseph Vidrine and Michael Lyn Vidrine, both of Eunice, have filed a petition seeking to recall Edwards, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed. The Vidrines need to get 20%, or just over 600,000 signatures, to force a recall election, state officials say. They have 180 days from Monday to collect enough signatures, the News-Star reports. There’s no word on why the Vidrines want Edwards out of office. Read the full story.