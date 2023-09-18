Roundup: Congressional maps / iPhone updates / Louisiana Fish Fry Products  

Still in limbo: The Supreme Court’s decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activists a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections to have congressional maps redrawn in Louisiana and other states. But continued pushback from legislatures in control of redistricting means there’s great uncertainty about whether, or how soon, new maps will be drawn. Read the latest.

Software: Apple released iOS 17 for iPhones today. It’s Apple’s biggest software update of the year and is available for anyone with an iPhone from 2018 or later. This update has a lot of improvements to some of the most used apps, including the Phone app, Messages and Safari. Read the full story from CNBC about the update.

New offerings: Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products is adding a new line of seasoned coating mixes for sandwiches and chicken wings, the company announced today. The seasonings wil be available on Amazon and at Walmart stores. See the announcement.