Roundup: Congressional maps / Delayed economic data / UPS hiring 

Latest ruling: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court. Federal lawsuits over state and congressional districts also are pending in Georgia, Louisiana and Texas. Read more.

Shutdown complications: The publication of major U.S. economic data, including employment and inflation reports of critical importance to policymakers and investors, will be suspended indefinitely should the federal government shut down at the end of this week because of lack of funding, a government official said. The reports’ suspension will leave policymakers at the Federal Reserve, investors, businesses and ordinary Americans in the dark as they make key decisions. Read the full story from Reuters.

Holiday shipping surge: UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help with the holiday rush this season, in line with hiring the previous three years. As part of a tentative five-year contract agreement with the Teamsters union approved last month that included a bump up in pay and other benefits for part-time and full time workers, seasonal package drivers will start with hourly pay of $23, while package handlers will get $21 for the holiday period. Read more.