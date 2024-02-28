Roundup: Concealed carry / Mitch McConnell / Faster drug testing 

Locked and loaded: A bill that would remove the permit requirement for concealed handgun carry in Louisiana has received final approval from the Legislature and is heading to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk for signing. The bill allows any law-abiding citizen over 18 to own and carry a concealed weapon without the need for a permit or training. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Leaving post: Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history, will step down from his leadership position in November. McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced his decision on Wednesday. His Senate term ends in early 2027. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Bill advances: Two Louisiana Senate committees have unanimously approved a bill to require faster drug testing for certain crimes. The bill could also establish more drug courts and a new way to pay for them. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.





