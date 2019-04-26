Roundup: Community impact award / Does ITEP pay? / Baton Rouge senior secures $1M in scholarships   

Community impact: Melissa Juneau, CEO of The Emerge Center, has been named a recipient of the 2019 Zurich Classic Community Impact Award. Since 2011, Zurich North America has annually recognized the work of local nonprofits during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Juneau, who helped create the Emerge School for Autism and plans to retire in June, says she is honored to receive the award.

Adding it up: Louisiana grants industrial tax exemptions to businesses it wants to attract, but some are questioning whether its high rate of corporate subsidy is really paying off. Louisiana Public Broadcasting recently aired a feature on the ITEP program that looks into how the tax exemptions affect the state with a focus on ExxonMobil’s recent moves in the Baton Rouge area. Watch the broadcast here.

Higher education: Aalayah Levy, a Baton Rouge Magnet High School senior, has received more than $1 million in scholarship offers, KPLC-TV reports. Levy has been accepted to Tulane, Baylor, LSU, Loyola, Spelman, Xavier, Howard, University of Miami, Dillard, USC, Southern and USF, and each school has offered her scholarship amounts. Levy hopes to become a pediatric surgeon. Read the full story.