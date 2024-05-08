Roundup: Committee of 100 / Graduation / Hurricane ready

Reconsider: The Committee of 100 on Wednesday asked members of the Louisiana Senate to restore more than $24 million to the Child Care Assistance Program, an early childhood education program that was cut from the state’s annual budget. “As a statewide business organization focused on economic development and as one of the co-creators of Reset Louisiana, we see a clear connection between early childhood programs improving K-12 scores and improved K-12 scores as enhancing the state’s performance across the board,” the letter reads.

The next generation: Schools throughout the Baton Rouge area have released their schedules for 2024 graduation ceremonies. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Prep check: Louisiana ranks as the fifth most prepared state for the 2024 hurricane season, which researchers predict will be “extremely active.” The report identified Louisiana as one of the two most-improved states. Read more from WVLA-TV.