Roundup: Committee of 100 / Blue Ribbon Schools / Wall Street woes 

CPEX CEO: The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., Louisiana’s business roundtable, has selected Camille Manning-Broome as a member for 2022. Manning-Broome is president and CEO for the Center for Planning Excellence and is internationally recognized for her expertise in climate adaptation, people-first infrastructure, and resident-led community planning.

Local schools honored: U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including seven schools in Louisiana, and two in Baton Rouge. The LSU Laboratory School and St. James Episcopal Day School were both named Blue Ribbon Schools. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. See the full list.

Losing week: Stocks fell today as Wall Street headed toward a big losing week, and traders absorbed an ugly earnings warning from FedEx about the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 166 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively. CNBC has the full story.