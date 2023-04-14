Roundup: Commercial real estate / Economic performance / Parler purchased 

Growing concerns: Some of the largest U.S. banks today singled out office commercial real estate as an area of growing concern as property values fall and more borrowers default on loans amid rising interest rates and a slowing economy, Reuters reports. Stress in the commercial real estate sector could have broad implications for banks and the economy as losses emanating there can tighten credit availability and exacerbate a downturn. Read the full story.

Louisiana last: Louisiana’s economic performance between 2011 and 2021 ranked dead last in the nation in the 16th edition of the Rich States, Poor States analysis. The right-wing American Legislative Council on Thursday released the 2023 edition of its state economic competitiveness index, which analyzes policy variables to rank states by economic outlook and performance. Read more about the ranking from The Center Square.

Media buyout: Digital media conglomerate Starboard said today it has purchased the conservative social media site Parler and will temporarily take down the app as it undergoes a “strategic assessment.” The deal came months after another acquisition agreement with rapper Kanye West, legally known as Ye, collapsed in November. Read more.