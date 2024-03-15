Roundup: Combustion engines / McDonald’s / Nissan and Honda 

Still available: Combustion engine vehicles will continue to be available for sale in Louisiana, pending two bills in the House of Representatives. One bill would prohibit any state agency from placing limits or a prohibition on the sale or use of new vehicles with internal combustion engines. Read more from The Center Square.

Technical difficulties: McDonald’s said on Friday that it was experiencing widespread computer-system outages at its global locations, forcing it to close some of its restaurants. Locations in Australia, the U.K., Japan and Hong Kong were facing disruptions Friday with customers taking to social media to complain that they were unable to order food. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Partnering up: Nissan and Honda announced Friday that they will work together in developing electric vehicles and auto intelligence technology, sectors where Japanese automakers have fallen behind. Executives say the companies will develop core technologies together, but their products will remain different. Read more from Associated Press.