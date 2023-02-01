Roundup: College tenure / Pecue Lane expansion / Renewables push  

Lawmaker takes aim: A Louisiana lawmaker staunchly opposed to permanent tenure for college professors says he will not call a meeting of the policy review panel he created during the last legislative session. Instead, he intends to introduce legislation during the regular session. Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, says he’s working with higher education leaders on the bill, but he declined to name them or provide specifics. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Back in business: After months of stalled progress, the final phase of the Pecue Lane expansion project has begun. Officials with the Department of Transportation and the city of Baton Rouge broke ground at the construction site Tuesday. Phase three of the project includes building interstate on and off ramps, widening Pecue Lane between Airline and Perkins to four lanes, building a new bridge over Ward Creek, and constructing sidewalks. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

BP dialing back: BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney plans to dial back elements of the oil giant’s high-profile push into renewable energy and pursue a narrower green energy strategy, citing disappointing returns on the company’s renewables investments. The change in plans comes after BP and other oil majors in the past year have showered investors with tens of billions of dollars in share buybacks and dividends. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.