Roundup: Cokie Roberts dies at age 75 / Capital Area Promise / ExxonMobil hits offshore oil 

Rest in peace: Cokie Roberts, a longtime, renowned political reporter for NPR and ABC News, died today in Washington, D.C., of complications from breast cancer at 75 years old. Roberts was the daughter of Hale Boggs, a former House majority leader from Louisiana, and Lindy Boggs, who succeeded her husband in Congress. Read the full story about her life here.

Promise report: Education leaders will give a report tomorrow on the Capital Area Promise, a joint initiative launched last year to create more college and career pathways for students in Greater Baton Rouge. Named “Progress on the Promise,” the event, at 9:30 a.m. at the Main Library will share key data points from LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, East Baton Rouge Parish School System and other agencies partnering with the Promise. LSU has more details about the event.

Big rigs: ExxonMobil announced Monday it made another discovery offshore of Guyana, increasing its potential resource base as first production looms in early 2020, The Houston Chronicle reports. The new find made by Exxon and its New York partner Hess Corp. is the 14th discovery they’ve announced offshore of the small South American nation within just a few years. Read the full story.