Roundup: Coffee logo battle / Mosquito protection / Autoworkers’ strike 

Starbucks’ trademarks: The owners of an online coffee company based out of Livingston Parish have found themselves in a four-year legal trademark battle with coffee giant Starbucks over the brand’s name, Siren’s Brew Coffee Co., WAFB-TV reports. Read the full story.

West Nile threat: State health officials are reminding the public to take precautions against mosquito bites that can expose people to the West Nile virus. Preliminary data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022 showed that Louisiana had the fourth-highest rate of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease in the country. During 2022, Louisiana experienced 41 West Nile neuroinvasive disease cases and seven deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Cost analysis: If the United Auto Workers union decides to strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers when current labor contracts expire next month, the economic effect would quickly tally into the billions, according to a report released today. A work stoppage by nearly 150,000 UAW workers at General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis would result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion after 10 days, according to Anderson Economic Group. Read the full story from CNBC.