Roundup: Coca-Cola expansion / Missing St. Nicholas / Education report 

Kickoff: Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company today announced it will start construction on its $42 million facility expansion. The expansion, which will add 15 new jobs, will include 120,000 square feet of additional warehouse space and a state-of-the-art Vertique warehouse case picking system.

Santagate: Outside of Gordon McKernan’s law office tucked off of Corporate Boulevard, several large inflatables, including the Grinch and Rudolph, greet nearby drivers on Interstate 10—but one of them, a 20-foot Santa Claus, went missing Monday, WBRZ-TV reports. This isn’t the first time one of McKernan’s Christmas inflatables was the focus of a holiday heist. Previously, Rudolph was stolen from another one of the firm’s locations. A $2,000 reward is being offered for Father Christmas’ return. Read the full story.

Teacher retention: Members of the Louisiana Board of Regents and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education today received a preliminary report from a teacher recruitment task force that aims to address years of declines in both the number of working teachers and students training to become teachers in Louisiana. According to the report, exit interviews with teachers leaving the profession in Louisiana indicate 74% of teachers are retiring, transferring to another school system, or leaving the profession due to personal reasons. See the report.