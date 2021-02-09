Roundup: Coastal restoration / PAVE boot camp / Super Bowl audience

Oil spill funds: Louisiana is getting $26.7 million as part of a $366 million project to restore coastal marshland and defend against hurricanes, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority announced today. The Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, or RESTORE Council, issued the grant, which is paid for with fines associated with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The new grant will pay for dredging 1.2 million cubic yards of dirt to begin construction of a lock complex adjacent to the Bubba Dove Floodgate on the Houma Navigation Canal, officials say. The Center Square has the full story.

Entrepreneurship pathways: PAVE, a state of Louisiana program that prepares veterans for business success, recently completed its first entrepreneurship boot camp. Held in January as a virtual training event, the boot camp is a crucial part of PAVE, or the Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs. Registration is now open for the next boot camp in March for Louisiana veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists who want to start a business. Get more information from Louisiana Economic Development.

Digital viewers: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers, WAFB-TV reports. CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime—Tampa Bay won 31-9–and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic. The most-watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers. Read the full story.