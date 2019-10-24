Roundup: Coastal litigation / H&E quarterly results / Gallup work preference poll 

Price tag: Coastal litigation is costing Louisiana thousands of jobs and as much as $113 million in economic activity each year, according to a new study from right-leaning think tank the Pelican Institute. The study examines the impact state-sanctioned litigation has on state and parish economies. Read the full study here.

Finance report: H&E Equipment Services today announced results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Revenues increased 9.6% to $353.0 million when compared $322.1 million a year ago. Net income increased 33.4% to $28.4 million in the third quarter compared to net income of $21.3 million a year ago. Read the full report.

Poll: Given the choice between working or staying home to take care of the house and family, a record-high 66% of U.S. adults would prefer to work, according to a new Gallup poll. While women’s preference to work outside the home (56%) continues to lag behind men’s (75%), it is at its highest point in roughly three decades. Read the full report.